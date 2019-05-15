These are the Blue Flag beaches in Scotland and Northern Ireland
The Blue Flag beach award is widely considered the gold standard for beaches.
Ideally suited to resort beaches with plenty of facilities, the Blue Flag criteria are divided into four categories. These are: environmental education and information; water quality; environmental management; and safety and services. These are the beaches in Scotland and Northern Ireland that were awarded the Blue Flag.
1. Achmelvich Bay
This sheltered beach is on the West Coast and has a popular nearby camp site. The nearest town is Stornoway.