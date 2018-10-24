These are the best Scottish locations to work in

Have your say

Scotland may be known by many for its rich history and beautiful landscapes, but two Scottish locations (Aberdeen and Falkirk) have now been named as two of the best places to work in.

Aberdeen was ranked by Glassdoor as the 23rd best city in the UK to work in, with Falkirk following closely behind at 25th.

This report was based on a comparison of 50 of the most populated UK towns and cities with populations above 100,000 and took into account three factors equally to calculate its overall ‘City Score’ - hiring opportunity, cost of living and job satisfaction.

A high number of job openings

Hiring opportunity was based on the the ratio of active job openings to population, with the cost of living calculated by the ratio of median base salary to average home value.

Aberdeen and Falkirk both gained an overall city score of 3.5, with Aberdeen being awarded 3.2 out of 5 for job satisfaction and Falkirk 3.3 out of 5.

The city of Aberdeen currently has 4,439 job openings, including Field Engineer and Tutoring roles, while Falkirk has 3,140 job openings, including Bus Driver and Catering Assistant roles.

The median base salary for jobs in Aberdeen is £27,000, with a median home value of £211,356.

Falkirk has a median base salary of £18,000, with a median home value of £149,111.

Slough comes out on top

The Berkshire town of Slough claimed the list’s overall top spot, with an overall city score of 4.3.

Slough gained 3.4 out of 5 for job satisfaction, with 22,131 current job openings, including Project Manager and Recruitment Consultant roles.

The town has a £29,500 median base salary and a median home value of £391,218.

Other contenders

There are a total of 25 cities on the list of best places for jobs, including Nottingham, Belfast, Leeds and Liverpool.

Second on the list is Gloucester, which was awarded a city score of 4.2.

The city gained 3.5 out of 5 for job satisfaction, with 14,626 current job openings, including Software Engineer and Account Manager roles.

The town has a median base salary of £24,000 and a median home salary of £239,054.

The full list of the best cities to work in:

1-Slough

2- Gloucester

3- Cambridge

4- Reading

5- Guildford

6- Stoke-on-Trent

7- Manchester

8- Derby

9- Bolton

10- Chelmsford

11- Oxford

12- Blackburn

13- Swindon

14- Nottingham

15- Birmingham

16- Coventry

17- Belfast

18- Leeds

19- Liverpool

20- Norwich

21- Southampton

22- Bristol

23- Aberdeen

24- Preston

25- Falkirk