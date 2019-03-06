These are the 9 best restaurants in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor

"First experience of this type of cuisine and did not disappoint. Extensive tasting menu of seasonal ingredients with great service and excellent attention to detail. Surprisingly it seemed great value for money in comparison to similar restaurants on offer in the city."
"Just been here with my partner after reading good reviews on trip advisor and wasn't let down! Lovely atmosphere and staff. The owner had me and my fiancee in stitches with laughing, also top Scottish brekkie - the haggis and potato scones were the best we've had. Would go again if in the area, top notch."