These are the 9 best restaurants in Edinburgh according to TripAdvisor

We take a look at top restaurants in Edinburgh - according to TripAdvisor...

... and some of the reviews.

"Each visit has been excellent. Great food, great ambience, and first class service (they really know how to look after their customers)."

1. One-20 Wine Cafe, Dundas Street.

"First experience of this type of cuisine and did not disappoint. Extensive tasting menu of seasonal ingredients with great service and excellent attention to detail. Surprisingly it seemed great value for money in comparison to similar restaurants on offer in the city."

2. Aizle restaurant, St Leonard's Street

"Just been here with my partner after reading good reviews on trip advisor and wasn't let down! Lovely atmosphere and staff. The owner had me and my fiancee in stitches with laughing, also top Scottish brekkie - the haggis and potato scones were the best we've had. Would go again if in the area, top notch."

3. Quick & Plenty Cafe, Leven Street

"Visited on a busy Saturday evening and we were blown away! The food was stunning, the service was excellent."

4. Forage and Chatter restaurant, Alva Street

