Scotland has a variety of unique phrases and sayings, some dating back hundreds of years ago.

But do you know these historic mottos and where in the country they hailed from? Note: Not all counties have historic mottos and are therefore not included in the list. Research was conducted by On Stride. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Angus Trust in Angus.

2. Caithness Commit thy work to God.

3. Sutherland Cling to thy heritage with diligence.

4. Ross-shire Dread God and do well.

