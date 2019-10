The Office of National Statistics asked personal well-being questions to adults in every county and council area in the UK from March 2012 to March 2019 to determine life satisfaction levels of the population. In Scotland, the areas of Orkney and the Western Isles came out top, consistently reporting high ratings for all the four measures of personal well-being in the seven-year study period. These are the areas of Scotland with the highest life satisfaction scores.

1. Orkney Islands Kirkwall in Orkney. The islands came out on top as the place in Scotland with the highest life satisfaction. Life satisfaction score: 8.4/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Western Isles Stornoway on the isle of Lewis. Life satisfaction score: 8.2/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Highlands Life satisfaction score: 8.01/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Midlothian Dalkeith Palace in Midlothian. The region has a life satisfaction score of 8.01/10 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more