These are 7 graduate schemes you can apply for in Scotland right now

There are a wide range of graduate schemes throughout Scotland, offering the next steps for those that are university educated and hoping to embark on a new or different career path.

From supermarket chains to government schemes to those in the business sector, there are multiple schemes for graduates to choose from.

These are seven graduate schemes in Scotland that are recruiting right now.

Ernst & Young

There are several business areas you can join with Ernst & Young, such as Actuarial, Assurance, Transactions, Consulting, Technology or Tax.

You will be working with local, national and global clients, from start-ups to big organisations, alongside communicating with EY people and clients in the UK and internationally and much more.

Entry requirements

Each programme has different entry requirements.

For some, you will need an honours degree in any subject, while others will require a subject relevant to your business area.

Note: The company close applications as soon as the set number of roles have been filled.

KPMG offer a Financial Advisory graduate programme

Closing date: Open/ongoing

For more information visit: ukcareers.ey.com/students/programmes/graduate-programmes



Civil Engineering Graduate Scheme - Network Rail

This graduate scheme includes four rotational placements, where you will gain experience of the railways through one of the largest asset bases in Britain.

You will make a key contribution to some of Network Rail’s major engineering projects, including the Great Western Programme, the Northern Powerhouse or the Digital Railway.

This scheme is for two years and opportunities are available in Scotland.

Entry requirements

Minimum of a 2:2 in an Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) accredited degree.

Salary: £25,000 to £30,000

For more information visit: networkrail.co.uk/careers/graduates/graduate-programmes/



Graduate Management Trainee - Enterprise

Through hands-on experience and excellent training, our Management Trainees can progress to Branch Manager in as little as two years.

“We look for people who are driven by results, as well as the ability to engage with customers and finding new, creative ways to exceed their expectations.”

For more information visit: careers.enterprise.co.uk/graduate-management-trainee-jobs



Assurance Graduate Programme - Ernst & Young

You will get hands-on experience from day one and will develop personally and professionally as you progress towards becoming a chartered accountant.

The assurance teams analyse the data behind our clients’ businesses to give them, their investors and regulators a clear picture of how they’re performing.

Entry requirements:

You will need an honours degree (in any STEM subject) by the time the programme starts.

The company close applications as soon as the set number of roles have been filled – so it’s best to apply sooner rather than later.

Job/scheme locations:

Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Hull, Newcastle, Reading.

Start date:

September 2019

Salary: Between £21,500 to £27,600 depending on programme & Location

For more information visit: ukcareers.ey.com/students/programmes/graduate-programmes





Graduate Programme - Edrington

This two-year programme will expose you to all aspects of our international business. You will be functionally aligned to the team within Group Operations, spending your first 3 months rotating into other functions and departments.

Entry requirements

“With a 2:1 degree or above, you’ll be ambitious, bright and committed, and able to carry yourself confidently in a variety of situations.”

Location: Speyside & Orkney

Salary: £24,000.00

For more information visit: edrington.com/job/graduate-programme-distillation,-speyside-and-orkney





Retail Management Graduate Scheme - Pendragon

This Graduate Scheme is fast-paced, with lots of challenging targets and business objectives for you to work towards.

Entry requirements

For the Pendragon PLC Graduate Programme, you’ll need to have (or be on track for) a 2:1 grade in a relevant discipline.

Location: Mercedes-Benz of Giffnock, Scotland

Salary: Competitive Salary with Excellent Benefits

For more information visit: jobsatpendragongroup.co.uk/vacancy/retail-management-graduate-scheme



Graduate Programme 2019 - Financial Advisory - Deal Advisory - KPMG

“Deal Advisory is a fast paced area of our advisory business. Continually enhancing value for our clients across the deal and economic cycle, our specialists guide them through the entire process – from the initial concept of buying a business to turning their business around in times of difficulty.”

As a general rule, you'll be expected to meet the following requirements:

Minimum grade B GCSE* Maths

Minimum grade B GCSE* English Language

Minimum of 320 UCAS Tariff points*

Minimum 2:1 degree in any discipline

or equivalent

Please note that KPMG only consider a candidate's top 3 A-level grades and do not accept General Studies.

Location: Aberdeen

Salary: Competitive

For more information visit: jobs.kpmgcareers.co.uk/job/Aberdeen-Graduate-Programme-2019-Financial-Advisory-Deal-Advisory





