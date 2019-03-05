These are 7 graduate schemes you can apply for in Scotland right now

There are a wide range of graduate schemes throughout Scotland, offering the next steps for those that are university educated and hoping to embark on a new or different career path.
From supermarket chains to government schemes to those in the business sector, there are multiple schemes for graduates to choose from.
These are seven graduate schemes in Scotland that are recruiting right now.
Ernst & Young
There are several business areas you can join with Ernst & Young, such as Actuarial, Assurance, Transactions, Consulting, Technology or Tax.
You will be working with local, national and global clients, from start-ups to big organisations, alongside communicating with EY people and clients in the UK and internationally and much more.
Entry requirements
Each programme has different entry requirements.
For some, you will need an honours degree in any subject, while others will require a subject relevant to your business area.
Note: The company close applications as soon as the set number of roles have been filled.
Closing date: Open/ongoing
For more information visit: ukcareers.ey.com/students/programmes/graduate-programmes
Civil Engineering Graduate Scheme - Network Rail
This graduate scheme includes four rotational placements, where you will gain experience of the railways through one of the largest asset bases in Britain.
You will make a key contribution to some of Network Rail’s major engineering projects, including the Great Western Programme, the Northern Powerhouse or the Digital Railway.
This scheme is for two years and opportunities are available in Scotland.
Entry requirements
Minimum of a 2:2 in an Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) accredited degree.
Salary: £25,000 to £30,000
For more information visit: networkrail.co.uk/careers/graduates/graduate-programmes/
Graduate Management Trainee - Enterprise
Through hands-on experience and excellent training, our Management Trainees can progress to Branch Manager in as little as two years.
“We look for people who are driven by results, as well as the ability to engage with customers and finding new, creative ways to exceed their expectations.”
For more information visit: careers.enterprise.co.uk/graduate-management-trainee-jobs
Assurance Graduate Programme - Ernst & Young
You will get hands-on experience from day one and will develop personally and professionally as you progress towards becoming a chartered accountant.
The assurance teams analyse the data behind our clients’ businesses to give them, their investors and regulators a clear picture of how they’re performing.
Entry requirements:
You will need an honours degree (in any STEM subject) by the time the programme starts.
The company close applications as soon as the set number of roles have been filled – so it’s best to apply sooner rather than later.
Job/scheme locations:
Aberdeen, Birmingham, Bristol, Hull, Newcastle, Reading.
Start date:
September 2019
Salary: Between £21,500 to £27,600 depending on programme & Location
For more information visit: ukcareers.ey.com/students/programmes/graduate-programmes
Graduate Programme - Edrington
This two-year programme will expose you to all aspects of our international business. You will be functionally aligned to the team within Group Operations, spending your first 3 months rotating into other functions and departments.
Entry requirements
“With a 2:1 degree or above, you’ll be ambitious, bright and committed, and able to carry yourself confidently in a variety of situations.”
Location: Speyside & Orkney
Salary: £24,000.00
For more information visit: edrington.com/job/graduate-programme-distillation,-speyside-and-orkney
Retail Management Graduate Scheme - Pendragon
This Graduate Scheme is fast-paced, with lots of challenging targets and business objectives for you to work towards.
Entry requirements
For the Pendragon PLC Graduate Programme, you’ll need to have (or be on track for) a 2:1 grade in a relevant discipline.
Location: Mercedes-Benz of Giffnock, Scotland
Salary: Competitive Salary with Excellent Benefits
For more information visit: jobsatpendragongroup.co.uk/vacancy/retail-management-graduate-scheme
Graduate Programme 2019 - Financial Advisory - Deal Advisory - KPMG
“Deal Advisory is a fast paced area of our advisory business. Continually enhancing value for our clients across the deal and economic cycle, our specialists guide them through the entire process – from the initial concept of buying a business to turning their business around in times of difficulty.”
As a general rule, you'll be expected to meet the following requirements:
Minimum grade B GCSE* Maths
Minimum grade B GCSE* English Language
Minimum of 320 UCAS Tariff points*
Minimum 2:1 degree in any discipline
or equivalent
Please note that KPMG only consider a candidate's top 3 A-level grades and do not accept General Studies.
Location: Aberdeen
Salary: Competitive
For more information visit: jobs.kpmgcareers.co.uk/job/Aberdeen-Graduate-Programme-2019-Financial-Advisory-Deal-Advisory