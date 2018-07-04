Theresa May ‘too nervous’ to watch England World Cup penalties

Theresa May did not watch the penalty shoot-out at the end of England’s World Cup match with Colombia because it was too nerve-wracking, a Downing Street source revealed.

The source told reporters the Prime Minister watched some of the match, but added: “She actually said earlier she struggles to watch penalties because it’s a nerve-wracking time.”

Mrs May urged England to keep the St George’s flag flying over 10 Downing Street by going all the way in their bid for World Cup glory.

READ MORE: ITV’s coverage of England’s win over Colombia infuriated viewers in Scotland

She praised the Three Lions for their “very rare and welcome” penalty shoot-out victory over Colombia in Moscow last night.

Gareth Southgate’s men triumphed 4-3 from the spot after the tie finished 1-1 after extra time to secure their first-ever World Cup win on penalties.

England now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mrs May said: “The country witnessed a very rare and welcome event last night: The England football team winning a penalty shoot-out.

“I think the explosion of relief and most of all joy could be felt up and down the country, not just in the smoking room in the House of Commons.

“I want to congratulate Gareth Southgate and his team on a great performance.

“Last week, I promised to fly the flag of St George above No.10 for all of England’s remaining matches in the World Cup and I know the whole House will want to join me in wishing the England team the best of luck in Saturday’s quarter-final.

“Let’s keep that flag flying.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn echoed Mrs May’s congratulations as he wished the England football team well against Sweden.

He said: “Of course I congratulate the England team on a fantastic performance last night.”

Conservative MP Rachel Maclean (Redditch) continued the football theme when she asked: “After last night I’m sure there’s one question I don’t need to ask the Prime Minister, which is does she believe that football is coming home?”