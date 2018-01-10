Theresa May says ‘Government is doing well’ on Brexit

The Prime Minister has defended her performance in Brexit talks, claiming “this is a Government that knows what it’s doing and is getting on with the job and is doing well”.

Asked by an SNP MP to rate her progress when it came to Brexit, Theresa May made an impassioned case to the Commons this afternoon.

Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire) earned a rebuke from Commons Speaker John Bercow that “he can do better than that” after attempting to put Ms May on the spot during Prime Minister’s Questions over Britain’s talks with leaving the European Union.

He asked: “On a scale between one to ten, how does the Prime Minister think her Brexit is going, with ten being all going perfectly, we know what we want to achieve and we know how to get it, and one being chaotic cluelessness? I know what I’d give the Prime Minister. What will she give herself?”

Mr Bercow intervened, stating: “Let me just say to him, who I have known for a long time, I think when he comes to reflect on his conduct he’ll know he can do better than that.”

Mrs May responded: “Can I say to him that I think anybody who saw the success we had in negotiating phase one of Brexit and getting that sufficient progress will say that actually this is a Government that knows what it’s doing and is getting on with the job and is doing well.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber) spoke of the need to amend clause 11 of the Government’s EU (Withdrawal) Bill, which he said was “nothing more than a power grab from Scotland”.

Mrs May responded: “We are looking to work with the devolved administrations to ensure that we put the right frameworks in place so that when we come to bring any amendment forward it is being done in the best possible way in the interests of all concerned.

“I thought that had been accepted by the SNP, but we will be looking to bring forward amendments in the Lords.”

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Blackford replied: “That simply is not good enough. The Secretary of State for Scotland promised a powers’ bonanza for Scotland and that crucially amendments would be tabled ahead of next week’s debate.

“Yesterday, it was revealed that no amendments would be launched.

“The Tories always promise Scotland everything and deliver nothing. The Prime Minister has one last chance. Will she assure the House that these amendments will be tabled ahead of next week as promised?”

Mrs May said the Government was delivering for Scotland.

She said: “The SNP say they want to work with us on the future frameworks and we are doing exactly that. They say they want clause 11 amended and we are doing exactly that.

“(David Mundell) is intensifying his discussions with the Scottish Government, and indeed with the executive in Wales, as part of this.

“We will be bringing forward amendments, but he says that this is a Government that never delivers for Scotland. £2 billion extra as a result of the Budget, that’s delivering for Scotland.”

