The Scotsman is shortlisted for host of honours at Scottish Press Awards

The Scotsman has been nominated for a raft of honours at the annual Scottish Press Awards.

Along with sister titles the Edinburgh Evening News and Scotland on Sunday, our staff have received 12 nominations across 10 categories at the prestigious event which is now in its 40th year.

Dani Garavelli receives a nomination both as columnist of the year and for “scoop of the year” for her investigation into the tragic death of William Lindsay at Polmont. She is further nominated in the feature writer of the year category.

Alan Pattullo and Aidan Smith both receive nominations in the sports feature writer of the year category.

Transport correspondent Alastair Dalton meanwhile is nominated for financial/business journalist of the year, while local democracy reporter David Bol is in the running for political journalist of the year.

The Evening News is also nominated in the “scoop of the year” category for Andy Shipley’s exclusive on the tragic death of a new mother in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

His colleague Kieran Murray is recognised in the young journalist of the year category, while the Evening News will also be vying for the local/weekly campaign of the year honour for its “Fair Deal for Fans”campaign which saw the paper team up with the Aberdeen Evening Express. Rohese Devereux Taylor receives recognition in the local/weekly feature writer of the year category.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman and the Evening News have been nominated together as “digital team of the year” after a year which has seen a huge increase in online traffic to our scotsman.com and edinburghnews.com websites.

Along with all the content from our paper editions, our websites now regularly host live blogging of the biggest news and sport stories as they happen, as well as video journalism and up-to-the-minute analysis from our team of writers and experts.

This year saw a record number of entries for the awards run by the Scottish Newspaper Society.

The winners will be announced at an awards dinner held at the Doubletree by Hilton Glasgow Central on Thursday, 25 April.