The Red Arrows: here’s where you can see them perform across Scotland this summer

The Red Arrows are renowned for their breathtaking displays, lighting up the skies with impressive manoeuvres.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team - more commonly known as the Red Arrows - are one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

This month they will be putting on three show-stopping performances in Scotland.

Where can I see the Red Arrows perform in Scotland?

The Red Arrows will be performing at a series of events throughout the summer, both in the UK and overseas, ending in Monte Carlo, Monaco, on 27 September.

Scotland’s National Airshow - 28 July 28

You can see the team performing in Scotland on July 28 at Scotland’s National Airshow, along with other international and UK-based flying groups.

At this airshow you can also meet pilots and crews, explore one of Europe's best collections of aircraft, and take part in aviation-themed and family activities.

For more information visit nms.ac.uk/national-museum-of-flight/whats-on/airshow



International Airshow, Low Green, Ayr - 1 and 2 September

The Red Arrows will also attend the International Airshow in Ayr on 1 and 2 September, in what will be a busy weekend event, with full flying programmes each day.

Saturday 1 September will see flying displays begin at 11am, with the Red Arrows bringing the day to a close with their splendid performance, starting at 5:40pm.

The Red Arrows will also finish the day on Sunday (2 September), from 4:30pm.

For more information visit tsia.scot



What will the show be like?

The Red Arrows’ aerobatic display changes each year, and consists of a variety of different manoeuvres.

The first half of the performance consists of synchronised, formation aerobatics, and the second half is more dynamic.

Five jets form the front section of the team’s formation, which is known as Enid, and four more make up the rear part, known as Gypo.

The Synchro Pair (Reds 6 and 7) perform the highly-popular opposition manoeuvres during this second half of the show.

Red 10 acts as the team’s supervisor during the display, maintaining a two-way radio contact with the Team Leader. This supervisor also provides the commentary.

Who are the Red Arrows?

The Red Arrows represent the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force, and are the public face of the service.

They assist in recruiting to the Armed Forces, act as ambassadors for the United Kingdom both at home and overseas, and promote the best of British.

Alongside this, they also represent and showcase the skills and values of the Royal Air Force, support British industry and assist in defence diplomacy.

The Red Arrows fly distinctive Hawk fast-jets and the team is made up of a multitude of people, including pilots, engineers and essential support staff with frontline, operational experience.

The team have been displaying since 1965, with their trademark Diamond Nine shape and combination of close formations and precision flying.