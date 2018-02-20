The Proclaimers to play two nights at Edinburgh Playhouse

THEY’RE on their way! Yes, the band former Doctor Who David Tennant championed as his “favourite band of all time” are heading back to the Capital to play two nights at The Playhouse.

2015/16 saw The Proclaimers touring extensively around the World with 150 shows as far a field as Hong Kong Stadium and the Sydney Opera House, but now they are coming home.

The twins will come to The Playhouse on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November in support of their 11th studio album, due for release in August on Cooking Vinyl.

Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 31 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single Letter from America.

Since then their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy global success, their timeless songs capturing a gamut of human emotions and boasting political fire and wit.

Having carved a niche for themselves in the netherworld where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide, their music even inspired the musical film Sunshine on Leith, the fifth highest grossing Independent UK film of 2013.

AS David Tennant said on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island discs, “I could have chosen any and every track from this band, probably my favourite band of all time. They write the most spectacular songs, big hearted, uncynical passionate songs.”

Tickets for The Proclaimers at The Playhouse go on general sale on Friday, 23 February, 9am.