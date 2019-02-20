The Levin, London, hotel review, Scotland on Sunday travel

A sophisticated boutique townhouse hotel that is a hidden gem in London’s West End

If you’ve ever wandered the winding streets off London’s West End shopping area and marvelled at the elegant townhouses, then a stay at The Levin hotel may be right up your alley. Owned by upmarket US firm Warwick Hotels and Resorts, The Levin is a smaller, boutique version of nearby sister hotel, The Capital, and offers guests home-from-home accommodation in its stylish townhouse setting. In the heart of Knightsbridge, a stone’s throw from Harrods and Harvey Nichols, The Levin is ideally placed for some serious retail therapy in London.

One of the 12 rooms in this high-end boutique hotel

Budget or boutique?

Decidedly high-end. Recently refurbished to keep it in line with The Capital, the style of The Levin is contemporary Art Deco, with fabrics by British designers William Yeoward and Designers Guild. Public spaces have a fresh, muted colour palette with geometric sofas and chairs. The pièce de résistance is the Instagram-friendly light installation by Sharon Marston of falling bottle top “petals” which hangs in the stairway, from the top floor to the ground.

Room service

With only 12 rooms, The Levin is the epitome of a boutique hotel and can really offer guests a personalised service. Rooms are divided into double, double deluxe and one junior suite. Our room, behind reception on the ground floor, had a dark red colour scheme with a statement headboard above the king-size bed. Being in the back of the hotel meant it was very quiet. The en-suite came complete with Temple Spa toiletries, a spacious tub and fluffy robe and slippers. Though not huge, the room included everything you’d expect from a high-end city hotel.

As well as The Capital Hotel and The Levin, guests who wish for a more private experience can book one of the apartments at 26 Basil Street, which offer secure, contemporary accommodation in the heart of Knightsbridge. Overseen by the five-star Capital Hotel, residents benefit from complete privacy as though living in their own city pied-à-terre. With housekeeping once a week, complimentary wi-fi and fitted kitchen, they can also make use of the concierge, restaurant and bar next door.

Wining and dining

The newly refurbished lobby doubles as a cosy breakfast area for the hotel, where guests can enjoy a good selection of seasonal fresh fruits, cereals, porridge, freshly baked bread and pastries from The Levin Bakery, complemented by juices, tea and coffee.

For something more substantial head next door to The Capital’s restaurant – Nathan Outlaw’s London establishment – Outlaw’s at the Capital, where a priority booking system is in place and charges can be made to The Levin rooms. The menus focus on simple dishes, created with the freshest sustainable British seafood caught predominantly on the Cornish coast, a hallmark of Outlaw’s food. Diners can tuck into lunch, a tasting menu, set menu or Outlaw’s signature menu. Drinks can also be enjoyed in The Capital bar or in the restaurant.

Worth getting out of bed for

The Levin is ideally placed for touring London, starting at its world famous shops. Just yards from Harrods, Harvey Nichols and the designer shops on Sloane Street and Beauchamp Place, it really is a shoppers’ paradise. But if you’d rather see more of the city, Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens are nearby, as are the V&A and Natural History Museums – about a ten-minute-walk away.

Little extras

For anyone wanting to unwind after a day exploring London, each room has a selection of Penguin Classic novels and a Nespresso machine, as well as Handy phones, which come topped up for free local calls, internet access and a guide to the city. Extra tech includes the Bose radio and Sky TV.

Concierge service is available from The Capital, and anything from private car hire, travel reservations and theatre and restaurant bookings to personal-shopping services can be arranged through this service. Guests can also gain access to The Peak Health Club & Spa within walking distance (daily pass £10 per person).

Guestbook comments

A hidden gem in London’s West End, The Levin is a sophisticated boutique townhouse hotel for discerning travellers looking for the perfect combination of welcoming home comforts, friendly service and luxury in an ideal location.

Rosalind Erskine

Rooms start from £255 to £340 per room per night based on two sharing and includes breakfast. The Levin, 28 Basil St, Knightsbridge, London SW3 1AS (020 7589 6286, www.thelevinhotel.co.uk)