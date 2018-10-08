The key to getting a better night’s sleep

Sleep. You need it. You want more of it. But you just can’t get it.

A lack of it can leave you cranky and sluggish, and probably looking a bit rough around the edges.

Welcome sleep to your life by creating the right environment for a good nights sleep

Thanks to our modern, sedentary lives, and our obsession with screen time – four in ten millennials apparently can’t live without social media - we’re making it even tougher for our bodies to get the sleep it needs.

According to the Sleep Council we spend around a third of our lives asleep, but poor sleep affects as many as one in three of us.

So what can we do to change this? Take a look at these sleep hacks that can help improve your sleep habits and lead to a better night’s rest.

Quality over quantity

The amount of sleep you need depends on each individual’s circumstances, including your age, sex and general health. Children and teenagers will generally need more sleep, with the average adult needing between seven to nine hours a night.

Rather than simply focussing on the amount of sleep you are getting, it’s important to focus on the quality of your sleep. For example, six hours of deep restorative sleep will be better than ten hours lying in bed tossing and turning.

Understanding what sleep your body needs is the first step to ensuring you get the right ‘zzzs’.

Avoid screens

Using light emitting devices before bed simply wires the brain and engages it for activity, rather than prepares it to wind down. Instead, you can try listening to some soothing music, read a book or do a puzzle.

If you can’t avoid your tech before bed, try adjusting the settings on your device to reduce the amount of blue light you’re exposed to before bed. Some tech now even comes with a sleep mode specifically for this purpose.

Insomnia? Or just can’t sleep?

Make sure your sleeplessness isn’t down to insomnia. Keep a sleep diary and if you’re concerned, speak to your GP or pharmacist for reassurance or treatment.

Create a good sleep environment

Welcome sleep to your life by creating the right environment for a good night’s sleep. That means decluttering the bedroom, shutting out the light using blackout curtains or blinds, making sure your room isn’t too hot or cold and investing in a good mattress to support your body and keep you comfortable.

Eat your way to a better night’s sleep

Avoid that late-night kebab, curry or chips, which only irritates your stomach and keep you awake.

Oats, rice and dairy products are known to settle us down in preparation for rest, or try a chamomile tea, which has been used as an herbal sleep remedy for centuries. Cherry juice is another option thanks to high levels of melatonin, the hormone that helps control the body’s internal sleep clock.

Stay in control

Don’t stress or get over-anxious about getting to sleep – it’ll just delay it even more. Rather than toss and turn, get up, make a warm drink. Avoid switching on your phone or laptop, instead read a short story or listen to a podcast or relaxation app.

