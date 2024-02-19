The item that mums feel guilty about buying - and what they really want for Mother’s Day

According to new research 77 per cent of mums surveyed say they feel guilty spending money on themselves, while 27 per cent say they get just 15 minutes to themselves each day.

Mum guilt has been a hot topic lately with famous mums talking about the strain.

In the research, clothes, shoes and bags are the items that 76 per cent of mums feel guilty spending money on, followed by nights out/days out and holidays (60 per cent), beauty treatments (59 per cent), meals out (43 per cent) and the gym/health/fitness activities (28 per cent).

Alex Blair is part of a new Mother's Day campaign

And it’s not only spending money on themselves that mums feel guilty about with 84 per centsaying they’ve felt guilty about spending time away from their children.

Almost a third of mums are spending more than 90 minutes each day on household tasks, with a quarter of mums saying they get just 15 minutes each day purely to themselves.

A whopping 95 per cent of mums said they worry more since having children, with half of mums saying children are their biggest worry, followed by finances (32 per cent), partner/love life and work.

The research was undertaken with 370 mums across the UK and Ireland by local gift card specialists Town & City Gift Cards as part of their ‘more than a mum’ Mother’s Day campaign.

Nilufer Zerener, owner of Vegana café in Dundee

The local gift cards can be spent with independent and national shops, restaurants, salons, attractions, hotels and service providers, locking spend into local economies.

A huge 96% of mums surveyed said they’d like to receive a local gift card for Mother’s Day, with beauty treatments and a meal out being the top items mums would spend their gift card on.

A host of Scottish mum influencers, and local business owners who are part of Town & City Gift Card and Scotland Loves Local Gift Card programmes in Scotland, are taking part in the Mother’s Day campaign talking about being a mum in 2024 and the importance of supporting local businesses.

Lauren Jamieson, 42, is a mum of two and founder of The Colourful Edit in the Scottish Borders.

“I’m pleased to be a part of the ‘more than a mum’ campaign because I think it’s a powerful message. For mums, I think it’s about finding joy in little things, going gentler on themselves, and still trying to carve out time to do what makes them happy, professionally or personally. Colour analysis can impact how you go about your day, and It doesn’t have to be massive changes either; it can be as small as wearing a coloured t-shirt to lift your mood. There is a lot of financial pressure now, especially with the cost of living. I understand why mums can feel guilty about spending money on themselves, but I believe that things start to fall apart if you aren't looking after 'you’.”

Alex Blair, 24, from Falkirk set up her TikTok accountin 2022 and has now amassed over 1 million likes

“I think ’mum guilt’ is a huge challenge for mums and it can be so conflicting sometimes. On one hand, mums feel guilty about spending time away from their children and on the other hand, they want and need time for themselves. There’s also that ‘mum guilt’ about spending money on themselves which I think stems from wanting the best for our children and putting them first. Worry is a big challenge too, from whether we’re doing the right things as a mum, to financial pressures. When we’re happy as mums though, and when we do take that time for ourselves, we’re arguably better mums because we’re in a better place and feel more positive.”

Anna Gill, 26, started her Instagram page Aberdeenshire Walks in lockdown:

“We have so many brilliant local businesses in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and across the UK, founded by amazing, passionate people, and we need to support them as much as we can. By spending local, you get products and services of better quality, with better customer service and put money back into the local economy. That’s why the Aberdeen Gift Card is such a good idea, especially on Mother’s Day. As a mum, I just don’t prioritise spending money on myself anymore, it’s more about buying something for our baby or for the house but with an Aberdeen Gift Card, I have the chance to really treat myself to something I love from one of my favourite local businesses. I’d never usually get my nails done nowadays, but I would with a gift card. Unlike money that you earn at work, a local gift card feels like a bonus and a chance to enjoy myself.”

Helen Smith runs Byres Farm in Moray, Scotland:

“Being a mum and working is a juggling act. I think sometimes there’s a perception that if you’re working at home, it’s not working, but you definitely are. We’re not super-mums, we’re real mums and being honest about the challenges is so important. For me, seeing the families having a fantastic time at Byres Farm is a wonderful feeling. Every time someone supports a local business, they’re supporting a family, employees, and the local economy itself.”

Nilufer Zerener, 34, known as Nili, is the owner of Vegana café in Dundee:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m happy to be a part of the ‘more than a mum’ campaign because I think it’s important to highlight the many roles of the mum. A local gift card is a wonderful idea for Mother’s Day because it offers real support for small businesses like mine, many which are run by mums. With a gift card in their hand, mums can treat themselves to things they might ordinarily not be able to treat themselves too, like a meal out with friends, new clothes or a pampering treatment.”

