The cheapest properties for sale in Edinburgh just now

Fancy buying a home in the capital but don’t think you can afford it? Think again, as all of these properties are on the market for less than £100,000

Moat Drive

Ready to move in to, this one bedroom flat is located in the Gorgie area of the city and comprises a large lounge with walk in storage, kitchen, hallway, shower room and double bedroom.

Local amenities include supermarkets and leisure facilities at Fountainpark. The Corn Exchange is also close by which offers football and snooker facilities along with an impressive calendar of live bands.

The flat is currently on the market with SFR Properties at a fixed price of £64,500

Pitt Street

On the market with a guide price of £75,000 with Auction House Scotland, this studio flat is ideal for any budding developers or those looking for a property project.

Situated in Leith, nearby local amenities and close to Edinburgh city centre, the ground floor, main door flat has already been stripped out ready for development.

Labourfield

This first floor flat is located within a semi modern development in Edinburgh’s Sighthill area.

Available in a walk-in condition, the one-bedroom property has a spacious lounge, fitted kitchen, double bedroom with built in wardrobe space and a good sized bathroom which boasts electric underfloor heating.

Perfect as an investment or for first time buyers, this flat is on the market for offers over £77,995 with McEwan Fraser Legal

Christian Crescent

Enjoy the benefits of living near Edinburgh city centre without the bustle and noise thanks to this well maintained, ground floor one bedroom flat.

Situated in a quiet, popular residential area in the outskirts of Portobello, the flat consists of a living/dining area that overlooks the shared gardens, kitchen, double bedroom, bathroom and private front garden.

Could be ideal for first time buyers as it is on the market for offers over £80,000 with Clyde.

Lower Granton Road

Situated close to the waterfront, this one bedroom flat is a great buy for the price and would suit a young couple or first time buyer.

Located on the first floor, the flat comprises an open plan lounge/kitchen, double bedroom and shower room.

The property benefits from on-street parking and is close to local shops and Leith’s Ocean Terminal. Edinburgh city centre is only about 20 minutes away.

Granton Harbour has a few cafes and bars and is close to The Shore area of Leith.

The flat is on sale for offers over £90,000 with Your Move

Ferry Road

Fancy calling Leith home? Then take a look at this one bedroom flat in the heart of the popular district.

Consisting of a spacious open plan living room and kitchen area, double bedroom and bathroom, the property would be ideal for a first time buyer.

Situated in the Leith area of the City on Ferry Road, opposite Leith Library and Theatre, the flat benefits from good transport links and is close to Ocean Terminal, The Shore and Leith Walk.

The property is on the market for offers over £90,000 with Your Move.