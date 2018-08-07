The best view in Edinburgh? Designs of new Calton Hill restaurant revealed

The team behind Gardener’s Cottage - which AA Gill dubbed ‘exceptional’ - have revealed the name for their third restaurant.

Built on a cantilever partially suspended over Calton Hill, diners will be treated to breathtaking views of the city in The Lookout.

The new restaurant will be launched in partnership with Collective - the organisation in charge of the complete revamp of the City Observatory on Calton Hill.

The Lookout by Gardener’s Cottage will feature floor to ceiling glass windows and promises panoramic views across Edinburgh and the Firth of Forth.

Further details including the menu and an opening date are yet to be revealed.

The new site on Calton Hill – to be called Collective – will incorportate the City Observatory and City Dome as well as offering a new purpose-built exhibition space called The Hillside.