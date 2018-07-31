The best spa breaks and deals to enjoy in Scotland this summer

Treat yourself a day or weekend of pampering this summer in Scotland

Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa, Falkirk

Escape the city for a relaxing night or weekend at the Macdonald Inchyra hotel in Falkirk. Ideally placed within easy reach of Stirling and about an hour’s drive from Edinburgh and 40 minutes from Glasgow, the former manor house – which has been sympathetically extended over the years - is an ideal weekend retreat for those looking to be pampered and well fed.

Set within 44 acres, the peaceful surroundings belie the nearby busy roads and industrial heartland of Grangemouth. After a multi-million pound refurbishment, the hotel introduced a sleek new look as well as a state-of-the-art Vital Health and Well-being club and spa.

Offering a range of treatments from respected British brand Elemis, the spa can cater to all needs from anti-ageing facials, mud therapy and pampering manicures and pedicures to restorative, well-being massages. Between treatments, guests can swim in the 20 metre pool, work out in the gym, detox in the steam room and sauna, or lie on a heated stone bed and let daily stresses ebb away.

For total decadence this summer, why not book into the indulgent spa day? Guests can look forward to a 55 minute treatment – we recommend the freestyle back massage – followed by a glass of prosecco and a cream tea. The deal, from £89 per person, includes use of all spa facilities including robes, towels and slippers, but it is the Elemis treatments that’ll really sooth aching muscles and tired minds.

If you’d like your spa day to extend to an overnight or weekend break then the Macdonald Inchyra hotel offers a range of refurbished rooms from the classic and executive to an indulgent feature king room. The hotel décor offers Scottish charm – without a sniff of twee tartan. Instead the interiors are Farrow and Ball meets Harris Tweed, with muted creams and grey, deep reds, soft purple and pastel plaid. The spacious en suites have a good sized tub, a powerful shower and little extras such as robes, slippers and Elemis toiletries so guests can re-live their spa experience in their room.

The darkly decorated ground floor is home to a welcoming reception, spa, bar area and Scottish steak restaurant, all of which continue the theme of modern Scottish with plaid accents and wooden furniture. The steak restaurant has luxe leather seating in dark red and open, brown banquettes behind which is a feature cow hide wall.

The spa cream tea can be enjoyed outside, weather permitting or in the bar area or, if it’s award-winning steak you’re after then the steakhouse won’t disappoint.

Awarded an AA Rosette, the restaurant specialises in quality, local ingredients used to create fresh new flavours to complement cuts of beef from some of Scotland’s well renowned butchers. While this may make vegetarian’s despair, fear not as there is a good selection of non-meat dishes available. Recommended are the fillet steak, served with a grilled beef tomato, flat cap mushroom and hand cut chips and the butcher’s cut steak served with thin chips.

Offering a total escape with excellent facilities and wonderful treatments, the Macdonald Inchyra also has great food and service making it an ideal place for a summer staycation in the most unlikely of settings.

Classic rooms are from £90 per night and for more information on the spa and spa day deals then please visit the hotel’s website.

Best of the rest

Macdonald Marine Hotel and Spa, North Berwick, East Lothian

Guests can now book the summer glow spa day, which includes one 55 minute treatment, either the Elemis couture touch - an all embracing body experience that conditions your skin and muscles - or the Elemis Biotec prescribed facial, followed by an afternoon tea, from £69. The package includes full use of spa facilities, including robes, slippers and fluffy towels, and a £5 voucher to use in the spa shop.

If a day just isn’t enough, guests can extend their experience through one of the many spa break packages on offer this summer. From the spa break for two, which includes overnight stay, a choice of 25-minute treatments and full use of the facilities from £109 for two guests, to the ultimate spa break, complete with a two-night stay dinner and breakfast, afternoon tea, and a choice of 55-minute treatments, topped off with a bottle of Prosecco from £279 for two guests, there’s something for all.

Fletcher’s Cottage spa, Archerfield House, East Lothian

Treat yourself and a loved one at the beautifully rustic Fletcher’s Cottage at Archerfield House for £380 per room per night from now until October.

Guests can enjoy a treatment in the cottage before relaxing overnight in a luxurious Pavillion Suite, followed by a full Scottish breakfast in the Clubhouse the next morning.

Described as one of the best UK spa breaks by Vogue magazine, Fletcher’s Cottage Spa offers a peaceful haven and an ethical approach to health and well-being.

Trump Turnberry, Ayrshire

Get away from it all with one of the summer spa packages at Trump Turnberry. Offering a range of treatments to de-stress using luxury brand ESPA, the spa at Turnberry is one way to total relaxation, from £99.

The De-Stress package is an all-encompassing ESPA programme that will leave guests feeling completely rejuvenated after a full body aromatherapy massage, intensive facial as well as a manicure and pedicure. Finish the day with a delightful afternoon tea, with an array of teas, delicate sandwiches and pastries.

Guests can also indulge in signature seaweed treatments exclusive to Trump Turnberry, such as the Ailsa Craig and the Woe-Be-Tide. All treatments includes access to the spa infinity pool and use of sauna, relaxation areas and Technogym studio.

Blythswood Square Hotel, Glasgow

Grab a friend and head to Glasgow’s boutique retreat, the Blythswood Sqaure Hotel. Their Rhassoul scrub and mud treatment, includes full use of thermal spa experience, afternoon tea, a summer cocktail and a free 50ml ishga body scrub for £140 per couple. Guests looking for more relaxation can add on any 25min treatment for £25 as part of this package.

The state-of-the-art Rhassoul Experience combines the benefits of mud and steam to help cleanse skin and relax the mind. Hebridean sea salt is used to gently remove dead skin cells, before spa-goers apply the traditional Moroccan lava clay over the entire body. After 20 minutes the steam chamber will release a flow of warm water onto its ceramic seats, softening the mud as well as allowing toxins to leave the body. The healing qualities of the mud will leave skin silky smooth.

