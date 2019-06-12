The benefits of taking action to protect your IP
All businesses own intellectual assets, such as brands, knowhow, novel products or unique services.
To what extent these are identified and protected as part of a business wide value creation strategy is a question all business leaders should be asking.
Gordon Stark, Chief Operations Officer of Murgitroyd and a qualified UK and European Patent Attorney, explains the importance of IP, the risks of not protecting it and how companies can take action.