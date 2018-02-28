The 5 most beautiful places in Scotland - as chosen by you

Have your say

New analysis has pinpointed the five most beautiful places in Scotland.

The list has been compiled using data published by users of the hugely popular social media site Instagram which publishes and collates photographs taken around the world.

The researchers selected locations outside of London where more than 300,000 Instagram users had posted the hashtags #beautiful, #stunning, #wonderful, #romantic and #lovely.

The final list includes 15 most popular locations across the United Kingdom, with five of them found in Scotland.

The research confirms that, although having just a tenth of the population of the UK, Scotland punches well above its weight when it come to its landscapes and heritage.