The 20 most expensive streets in Scotland
From the home of golf to leafy Edinburgh suburbs, you will need a sizeable bank balance to nab a property on Scotland’s most exclusive streets.
Determined using recent data compiled by the Registers of Scotland and based on all post codes in Scotland, these are the 20 most expensive streets to purchase property on in Scotland.
1. Ann Street, Edinburgh
Average house price (2013-2018) - 1,707,000
3. Golf Place, St Andrews
Average house price (2013-2018) - 1,975,000
4. Cumin Place, Edinburgh
Average house price (2013-2018) - 1,099,000
