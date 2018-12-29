Average house price (2013-2018) - 1,707,000

The 20 most expensive streets in Scotland

From the home of golf to leafy Edinburgh suburbs, you will need a sizeable bank balance to nab a property on Scotland’s most exclusive streets.

Determined using recent data compiled by the Registers of Scotland and based on all post codes in Scotland, these are the 20 most expensive streets to purchase property on in Scotland.

1. Ann Street, Edinburgh

Average house price (2013-2018) - 1,707,000
Which of these expensivee Scottish streets would you live on if money were no object? (Photo: Shutterstock)
Average house price (2013-2018) - 1,975,000

3. Golf Place, St Andrews

Average house price (2013-2018) - 1,099,000

4. Cumin Place, Edinburgh

