Texo Group rolls out Aberdeen marine business

Texo Group, the engineering and technology venture that recently outlined ambitious growth plans including the creation of up to 1,000 jobs across the UK, has acquired Aberdeen-based Orca Subsea to form a marine offshoot.

Texo Marine will provide a range of support, technology and engineering services, specifically tailored to diving and ROV (remotely operated underwater vehicle) applications.

The firm’s management team boasts a wealth of cumulative subsea experience covering the North Sea, Middle East, Far East, Brazil, Gulf of Mexico and West Africa.

The new Marine business will become an integral part of the Texo Group, with “significant” capital investment being made available for new and advanced equipment. It will be based out of the Texo Group headquarters at Westhill in Aberdeen, with an additional strategic operational base at the Port of Blyth.

Callum Masson, managing director of what is now Texo Marine, said: “Since our inception we have worked hard to stay ahead of the curve in developing solutions for our client’s diverse needs.

“Being part of Texo Group will give us the necessary support to help drive even further growth in the business.”

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Robert Dalziel, managing director of Texo Group, said: “We are redefining the landscape for the provision of integrated asset services, based on client needs.

“This acquisition is another example of our buy and build strategy in helping us achieve this. We are delighted to make this announcement and welcome the Orca team to the Texo family.”

Providing “integrated asset services”, Texo is on the way to becoming a major inspection, engineering, procurement and construction specialist for multiple sectors, including marine and renewables.