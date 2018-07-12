Tennent’s lager troll Donald Trump with ‘tiny hands’ tweet

As the campaign to get American Idiot to number one to troll Trump kicks off in the UK, Tennent’s Lager have joined in the fun with a tweet aimed at the US President.

Taking to their official social media account today, they trolled Trump ahead of his imminent arrival in Scotland.

Posting a picture that read “Tiny can for tiny hands” they tweeted: “Hey @realDonaldTrump There’s been a bit of a heatwave in Scotland recently, so if you get thirsty while you’re here... “

The ‘small hand’ jibe dates back almost 30 years after Graydon Carter, the editor of Vanity Fair magazine, described Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian.”

Legend has it that since then Donald Trump has taken opportunities to show pictures of his hands with Carter to prove that they are not small.

The matter is something that the President also addressed at a Republican debate in Detroit when he held up his hands to the audience and presidental hopeful Marco Rubio and said: “Look at those hands,”

“Are they small hands?

“If they are small, something else must be small.

“I guarantee you there is no problem,

“I guarantee you.”