Tendeka names new tech director

Tendeka, a provider of completions systems and services to the oil and gas industry, today unveiled a key appointment to help deliver its “next generation of disruptive technologies”.

The firm named Davor Saric as its new technology director, who is to be based at the company’s headquarters in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Davor is said to have more than 25 years’ experience in the oil and gas sector. He joins the business having been involved in a string of global field developments and redevelopments as a production technology and petroleum engineering expert.

Davor said: “I am very enthusiastic about joining the Tendeka team. We share the passion for innovation and technology which I believe is the key for creating and sustaining a solution driven environment in the oil and gas industry.”

Annabel Green, chief technology officer at Tendeka, added: “Davor’s perspective on production technology brings a systems approach to our technologies and solutions focused on maximising the value to the operator.

“As we increase investment in innovation, Davor is the right person to drive this forward and I’m very pleased we were able to persuade him to join us.”

Established in 2009, the firm operates in key energy hubs including the North Sea, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and US.