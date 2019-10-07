Teenager in critical condition after 'stabbing' at Scottish station

Have your say

A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed at a railway station.

British Transport Police said the incident happened at around 5pm at Rutherglen station, South Lanarkshire.

The force tweeted: "We're at Rutherglen station, Glasgow, following a stabbing. A teenage boy suffered several wounds and is in hospital in a critical condition.

"It happened around 5pm. Did you see anything or have information that can help? Text us on 61016 and quote reference 387-071019."

ScotRail said services were prevented from stopping at the station while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Train services have since resumed normal operation at the station.

Ruthglen MSP Clare Haughey appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with British Transport Police.

She tweeted: "Incredibly worrying news this evening from Rutherglen Train Station. I sincerely hope the young man can make a full recovery."