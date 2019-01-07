Teenager dies in house fire in Ayr

Have your say

A teenager has died in a house fire in Scotland.

The 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the blaze on York Street, Ayr, on Sunday evening.

A man, 22, and a woman, 49, were taken to hospital after emergency services were called out to reports of a fire at the property.

Police and fire services are carrying out a joint investigation into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30pm on Sunday January 6 emergency services were called to a report of a fire at a property on York Street, Ayr.

“An 18 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death. Her family have been made aware.

“A 22-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were taken to Ayr Hospital for treatment.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and a joint investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Local Senior Officer for South Ayrshire, James Scott, said the fire service were alerted at 8.22pm.

He said: “Operations Control immediately mobilised a number of fire engines and firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Sadly, one woman passed away at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with all of those who are affected at this time.”