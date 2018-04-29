Teenager dies in collision in Aberdeenshire

Have your say

A teenager has died after being knocked down by a car in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened at about 10.15pm on Saturday on the A980 Alford to Torphins Road at Craigievar Hall.

The 18-year-old was hit by a red Volkswagen Polo and taken to hospital but later died.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with those involved in this tragic incident, as well as their relatives and friends.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet given their details to police to get in touch.

“I also appeal to anyone who may have dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to come forward.”

The road was closed while police dealt with the incident, but has since reopened.