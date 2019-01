Teenager died in Thailand while riding motorbike with his friend

Have your say

A teenager has died in a horror smash while riding a motorbike on holiday with a friend in Thailand, his family say.

Anthony Ryan, 17, was reportedly enjoying his first trip abroad when he crashed on Thursday.

According to family, Anthony was overtaking his friend when he collided with an oncoming vehicle head on.

The eldest of five brothers, from Bradford, West Yorks, died at the scene of the crash, they say.

Anthony’s friends and family are raising money to pay for his body to be brought back to the UK.

His devastated mum, Clare Wright, 40, said: “He was on his first holiday with his boss from work.

“He was an amazing boy.

“He had a good job and was going back to college.

“He had his whole life ahead of him and was the eldest of five brothers.

“They are going to be lost without their big brother and we just want to get him home now.”

Anthony had recently moved to Cornwall to start work as a labourer and had planned to start a college business course.

A message on the GoFundMe fundraising page describes him as “a boy who loved life and loved everyone around him”.

It says: “He found himself a good job and started to love his new life then a tragedy happened after he travelled to Thailand with a friend.

“He had a tragic motorbike accident and died.

“He’s now stuck in Thailand, his family and friends are desperate to get him home to give him a proper burial.

“Let’s all give him the send off he deserves.”

Tributes from heartbroken friends have been paid on social media.

Ian Russell wrote: “RIP big man, Heaven got another good lad.”

Shane Rhodes added: “It’s awful what happened, I’ll never forget him. R.I.P Anthony.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: “Our staff are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand.”