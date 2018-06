Have your say

A teenager has been arrested and charged over an alleged attempted murder in Greenock.

A 20-year-old man was treated in hospital after the incident on Union Street about 3:40pm on Saturday.

He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Police launched an investigation and a 19-year-old man has now been arrested.

He will appear at Greenock Sheriff Court today.