Teenager, 17, charged over fire at derelict Scottish rail station hotel

The adjacent train station was evacuated as a precaution due to the blaze

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a derelict hotel in Ayr, police have confirmed.

The fire started in the empty Station Hotel in Ayr, Ayrshire around 3:30pm on Sunday, with seven appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attending.

ScotRail said the adjacent train station was evacuated as a precaution after the fire broke out. Overhead train lines were switched off, impacting services from Ayr to Glasgow and the line to Largs and Ardrossan.

The derelict Ayr Station Hotel had been served with a dangerous buildings notice because of its poor condition. Picture: N Hackett

A 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3:55pm on Sunday, May 28, 2023, police were made aware of a fire at a building in the Smith Street area of Ayr. Officers attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.