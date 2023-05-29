Teenager, 17, charged over fire at derelict Scottish rail station hotel

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire at a derelict hotel in Ayr, police have confirmed.
The fire started in the empty Station Hotel in Ayr, Ayrshire around 3:30pm on Sunday, with seven appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attending.
ScotRail said the adjacent train station was evacuated as a precaution after the fire broke out. Overhead train lines were switched off, impacting services from Ayr to Glasgow and the line to Largs and Ardrossan.
A 17-year-old youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and will appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3:55pm on Sunday, May 28, 2023, police were made aware of a fire at a building in the Smith Street area of Ayr. Officers attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
“A 17-year-old male youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court at a later date.
“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Inquiries are ongoing.”