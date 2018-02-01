Teenage girl sexually assaulted near Falkirk

A police investigation is underway after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Polmont.

The incident happened in the Station Road area about 5:40pm Saturday.

The 16-year-old was allegedly approached by a man who first made inappropriate comments to her before she was assaulted.

Police have described the suspect as white, about 28, with a shaved head, green eyes and wearing a black jacket, which was possibly Nike or Adidas.

The suspect wore a light t-shirt and black trousers. He was last seen heading towards the train station in the Falkirk Council area of town.

Detective Sergeant Donald Rodger, from Falkirk CID, said: “We’ve been conducting extensive enquiries in the area since this assault was reported to us and we’re now asking for the help of the community.

“Anyone who may have seen this man in the area, or who recognises his description, is urged to contact either Falkirk CID or the charity Crimestoppers in anonymity as soon as possible.”

