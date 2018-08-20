Teenage Fanclub to part ways with founding member Gerard Love

One of the founding members of Teenage Fanclub is to leave the band due to “unresolved differences” over their tour schedule.

Vocalist and bassist Gerard Love’s final show with the band will be on November 15 at London’s Electric Ballroom.

The Glasgow group shared a statement about Love’s departure on their Facebook page, which read: “Following discussions within the band going back several months there is a continuing and sadly unresolvable difference of opinion on whether the band should proceed with proposed touring plans, so after that London show Gerry will be separating from the band, and Teenage Fanclub will be continuing without him.”

The band added: “[We] wish Gerry all the best in his future musical endeavours.”

Fans of the Scottish indie band expressed their shock following the news of Love’s departure.

Andrew Gavin said: “It’s not Teenage Fanclub without Gerry. Sad times.”

David Edward Colston wrote on Facebook: “Bloody terrible news.”

Andi Elias added: “That’s a heartbreak right there. We used to always stand stage left because we knew Gerry was going to be there. Very sad news.”

Teenage Fanclub have dates lined up for Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham, as well as a trio of shows in London.

The group have also lined up tour dates for 2019 which will see them return to Japan and Australia and visit Hong Kong and Zealand for the first time.