Teenage driver killed after three car crash on busy Scottish road

A teenage driver has died after his car was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in North Lanarkshire.

The crash happened on the A73 Stirling Road, near to Dykehead Road, on the outskirts of Airdrie shortly before 1.15pm on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was driving a black Volkswagen Polo which collided with a Seat Leon and a Vauxhall Insignia.

A passenger in the Polo was injured and taken to Monklands Hospital along with the occupants of both other vehicles.

Sergeant Simon Reilly said: "We are supporting the man's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision and we would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to a police officer to come forward as soon as possible.

"Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference 1922 of October 6."