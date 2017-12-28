Teen jumped by gang of youths in Boxing Day assault

A TEENAGER was left badly injured following an unprovoked assault by a gang of youths in Livingston.

The incident happened around 5:30am on Boxing Day in the Pentland Park area of Craigshill.

An 18-year-old man was walking in the area when he was attacked by a group of around six or seven male youths.

The victim sustained injuries to his face and shoulder and was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment before being released.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspects and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

They are described only as being white, mid to late teens and wearing tracksuits.

Detective Constable Barry Carlin from Livingston CID said: “The victim has suffered some painful injuries as a result of this attack and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to identify those responsible.

“Anyone who may have seen the suspects, or witnessed any suspicious activity in or around Pentland Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning should contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone with any further information relating to this incident should also get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 824 of 26th December, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.