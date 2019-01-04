Teen jailed for scrawling Nazi symbols on MSP’s window

A vandal who scrawled anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi symbols on an MSP’s office window and headstones has been jailed for more than two years.

James Malcom, 18, used red paint to draw symbols including a Star of David being hung on gallows at Rona McKay’s Kirkintilloch office. He then caused £14,000 of damage to 27 headstones at a cemetery, with a Nazi swastika symbol scribbled on broken glass found at one of them.

Malcolm pleaded guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to four charges of offences between 1 June and 9 August 2018. Sheriff Alan MacKenzie sentenced him to two years and four months in prison.