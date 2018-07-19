Teen admits to attempted murder of Syrian refugee in Edinburgh

An 18-year-old has admitted to repeatedly stabbing a Syrian refugee following an argument about noise in an Edinburgh hostel.

Eighteen-year-old Sean Gorman attacked 25-year-old Shabaz Ali at the property on Upper Gilmore Place in the early hours of Thursday 3rd May.

Gorman had been visiting the hostel and when Mr Ali, who was resident there, called at the room where Gorman was and the noise was coming from, there was an argument between them.

Gorman made threats and racially abused Mr Ali before stabbing him and leaving the property.

READ MORE: Syrian refugee ‘fights for life’ after Edinburgh stabbing attack

He was traced a short time later in Duff Street and arrested, and a lock knife was recovered.

Mr Ali was stabbed six times, mainly in the chest, and required extensive hospital treatment.

READ MORE: Fundraiser for Syrian refugee reaches £6000

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Gorman today, Thursday 19th July, admitted racially aggravated attempted murder as well as causing racially aggravated alarm to another woman within the hostel.

READ MORE: Teenager charged over ‘stabbing’ of Syrian refugee

He will be sentenced on 17th August.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Grainger said: “Gorman’s violence was extreme and left the victim with significant, life-threatening injuries. He showed utter disregard for the victim and another woman who was with him - made all the worse given the appalling racist language used.

“Whilst this attack happened within a private property, it gained a great deal of public and media interest and I’m pleased that Gorman has been brought to justice so quickly. Edinburgh is a vibrant place where people of different nationalities, faiths and backgrounds live together and the support shown by the local community for the victim and his family is far more indicative of the city’s inclusivity than this one isolated incident.

“We work closely with all the different groups and communities across Edinburgh and hate crime and violence of this nature are roundly condemned. I hope that today’s conviction helps the victim and his family to move past this terrible attack and I wish them well.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital