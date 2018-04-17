Team Scotland touch down in Glasgow after record medal haul in Australia

Have your say

Team Scotland have touched down in Glasgow following their record performance at the Commonwealth Games.

Family and friends flocked to greet the athletes returning from the Gold Coast in Queensland.

Crowds cheered as gold-medallists, including Duncan Scott and Darren Burnett, arrived at Glasgow airport this afternoon.

Over 6,600 athletes and team officials from 71 nations and territories made history at the 21st Commonwealth Games which took place between April 4 and 15.

Results in the Gold Coast mark Scotland’s finest overseas Commonwealth Games achievement.

Team Scotland managed to secure a whopping 44 medals at the games - just nine short of the record 53 won on home soil in Glasgow 2014.

It left Scotland eighth in the final Gold Coast medals table.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, offered her congratulations to the team on Twitter.

She said: “44 medals represents Scotland’s most successful overseas Commonwealth Games ever - thanks to all the athletes and support staff for making us proud.”

This year also marked the first time a major sporting event achieved gender equality by having an equal number of events for males and females.

Duncan Scott won six stunning swimming medals, including the 110m freestyle gold.

