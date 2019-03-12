‘Suspicious packages’ found in Glasgow and London claim to be sent by ‘IRA’

Police investigating the discovery of devices in London and Glasgow last week say a claim of responsibility has been received from “the IRA”.

The devices, which are said to bear similarities to those sent by dissident groups in the past, were found at three buildings in London and at Glasgow University.

In a joint statement, the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland said a claim of responsibility was received on Monday by a media outlet in Northern Ireland outlet using a recognised codeword.

Police said the claim was allegedly made on behalf of the “IRA”.

Officers are said to have already been looking at this line of enquiry.

The police statement said those claiming responsibility had indicated five devices were sent, when only four devices have been recovered.