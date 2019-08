Have your say

A large blaze that prompted the evacuation of around 30 animals from a pet store is being treated as suspicious.

Firefighters were called to the scene at St Catherines Retail Park in Perth around 2am on Saturday.

The fire affected Pets at Home, B&M and a vacant shop.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent ten fire engines and other specialist appliances to the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the force was treating the incident as suspicious.