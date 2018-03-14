Suspended Sky analyst Jamie Carragher will be spoken to by police

Shamed football analyst Jamie Carragher will be spoken to by police investigating the incident that has seen him dropped from his £1 million role as a Sky Sports pundit.

Carragher was filmed by another motorist, light-heartedly goading the Anfield legend after Liverpool’s loss to bitter rivals Manchester United last Saturday.

The 40-year-old ex-Liverpool and England defender then leaned out of the driver’s window of his Range Rover before spitting at the other car, hitting the other driver’s 14-year-old daughter in the face.

Sky Sports today suspended Carragher from his job as TV pundit until the end of the season – a role reportedly worth £1m.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said: “A police investigation has been launched and the owner of the footage has been spoken to.

“Attempts are being made to speak to all parties involved.”

A contrite Carragher has repeatedly apologised for his “moment of madness”, both to the other driver, Andy Hughes, his daughter and football fans in general.

The incident following Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat sparked disgust at the former player’s behaviour.

Many Liverpool fans and others inside football, including fellow Sky pundit Gary Neville, have come out to defend Carragher.

But Sky Sports said Carragher would not be paid for the length of his suspension and it had taken the decision to bench him following an internal review.

Sky said in a statement: “Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again.

“Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role.”

Carragher again apologised publicly today and posted another message on Twitter, taking full responsibility, after it emerged Mr Hughes and his family from Colwyn Bay, North Wales, had received abuse and death threats.

Mr Hughes was warned by the police for using his phone to film Carragher while both were driving, but no further action will be taken against him. The ex-England defender has asked his Twitter followers to “please leave the family alone”.

