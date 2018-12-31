Suspected migrants detained after arriving on beach in Kent

A group of suspected migrants have been detained by police and Border Force agents on a beach in Kent.

The group are believed to have arrived in Lydd-on-Sea in a black dinghy shortly after 6am this morning.

Eyewitnesses described seeing a large police presence along the quiet coastline stretch.

Chris Matcham, who watched the events unfold, said: “I was driving towards New Romney this morning with my sister when a police car came haring past us along the road.

“We then saw the police car and van on the sea side of the road a bit further down.

“We saw what we suspected were immigrants standing by the van on the pavement. I think we saw four or five but couldn’t see for sure as we were driving past.

“Then, I went for a walk 30 minutes later and lots of police helicopters were flying overhead. The dinghy was empty and the migrants were gone.

“The police van was gone, too.”

Kent Police said: “Kent Police was made aware at 8.16am on Monday December 31 of a report of a group of suspected migrants being in Coast Drive, Greatstone.

“Officers attended to assist Border Force, who are dealing with the incident.”

The latest incident comes after the Home Secretary Sajid Javid cut short a family holiday in South Africa to return to the UK to deal with the issue, which he declared a “major incident”.