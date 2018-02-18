Susan Boyle back on stage after three years - and planning new album

WEST Lothian singing sensation Susan Boyle has performed for the first time in three years.

The singer is now said to be planning a tour comeback - and will record her eighth album.

The 56-year-old, who has been in the public eye for nearly nine years, hasn’t toured recently after health problems, including diagnoses of Asperger syndrome and diabetes.

But she performed at a Britain’s Got Talent charity gig in Liverpool last weekend.

Susan sang Wild Horses, Hallelujah and I Dreamed a Dream to help raise cash for Alder Hey hospital.

The singer, from Blacburn, is said to have received a standing ovation.

According to the Sunday Mail newspaper, SuBo –will start recording a new album in April. It will be her first release since album A Wonderful World in 2016.

She told the paper: “I’m still here and still going strong.

“Liverpool was my first ­performance in a little while. It went very well and I ­thoroughly enjoyed it.

“Here’s hoping good things will come of it – it’s really good to be back. Let me at them, that’s all I can say.”

Sources close to the star say dates in April have already been booked at a ­Glasgow ­studio to record new songs.

The insider told the Sunday newspaper: “It’s going to be an exciting year for Susan. She can’t wait to get back into the ­studio and get recording. She has lots of ideas and is looking ­forward to her fans hearing the new ­material. It’ll come out later this year.

“Susan saw her performance at the Britain’s Got Talent charity show as her comeback.

“She absolutely loved it and saw this as an opportunity to remind ­people of her voice. Being on the stage and ­performing, that is where Susan is happiest.

“Her motivation for singing is still exactly the same as when she stepped on the BGT audition stage in 2009, her love of singing and wanting to make people happy.

“The trappings of fame and money are still of no interest to her after all of these years, it’s the pure joy of singing.”