Supreme Court told Scottish Brexit legislation "cannot stand"

The UK Government’s top law officer for Scotland has told the Supreme Court that the Scottish Parliament’s Brexit legislation “cannot stand”.

Lord Keen, the Advocate General for Scotland, told judges at the UK’s highest court that the Continuity Bill was outside the competence of the Scottish Parliament.

The legislation passed by MSPs in March has been referred to the Supreme Court by the UK Government in the latest chapter of the long-running row between London and Edinburgh over post-Brexit devolution.

Scottish ministers say plans for two dozen responsibilities in devolved areas currently held by Brussels to be retained at Westminster for up to seven years represents a “power grab” and an attack on devolution.

Lord Keen told seven justices at the start of the two-day proceedings on Tuesday that their case was that "the Scottish Bill as a whole cannot stand".

He told the panel, including Supreme Court president Lady Hale and deputy president Lord Reed, that the Bill "impermissibly modifies" UK legislation on withdrawing from the EU.

Lord Keen said the Scottish Government and Parliament would have been "aware all along" that the Continuity Bill was "plainly and directly inconsistent" with UK Brexit legislation in the shape of the EU Withdrawal Bill.

By introducing uncertainty over which government will have authority over EU regulations after Brexit, Lord Keen said the Continuity Bill "fundamentally undermines the core purpose” of legislation passed at Westminster.

He described the Continuity Bill as representing a "frustration" of the sovereignty of Westminster to legislate in any area, including in devolved matters.

UK law officers say in their written case before the justices that the Scottish Bill was passed "without knowledge" of the outcome of negotiations between the UK Government and the EU institutions and "pre-empts them".

They state: "The effect of what the Scottish Bill does is to make provision for the future relationship with the EU and EU law when that relationship is under negotiation."

They submit that this "could serve to undermine the credibility of the UK's negotiation and implementation strategy in the eyes of the EU".

The move seeking "legal certainty" from the Supreme Court on the legislation was taken "in the public interest", UK law officers state.

When details of the case were announced in April, the then attorney general Jeremy Wright said: "This legislation risks creating serious legal uncertainty for individuals and businesses as we leave the EU.

"This reference is a protective measure which we are taking in the public interest."

The Scottish Parliament's Presiding Officer has previously ruled the Scottish EU Continuity Bill is outside Holyrood's competence - although SNP ministers say they are confident it is not.

After hearing oral arguments from Lord Keen, the Supreme Court justices will also hear submissions in response from Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC.

In written submissions to the court, Mr Wolffe states: "The purpose and effect of the [Continuity Bill] is to promote legal certainty by making provision for the continuity within the domestic legal system of existing EU-derived law upon and following withdrawal.

"Regardless of any treaty on the future relationship which may be entered into between the UK and the EU, there is a need to provide for legal certainty and continuity when the UK leaves the EU in March 2019, and that is the purpose and effect of the Scottish Bill."

Submissions will also be made by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland and the Counsel General for Wales as "interested parties".

The UK and Welsh governments reached an agreement over the terms of post-Brexit devolution to Wales, and Brexit legislation passed by the Welsh Assembly was withdrawn.