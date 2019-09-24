Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson's Parliament suspension was unlawful

The UK's highest court has ruled the five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

Lady Hale said: "The court is bound to conclude therefore that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Lady Hale said the prorogation was "void and of no effect", adding: "Parliament has not been prorogued."

