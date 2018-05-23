Sunshine on Leith to be released on limited edition green vinyl

HMV announce the second run of exclusive colour Vinyl Week pressings which will be available instore from Saturday 16th June.

Recent sales figures have seen the popularity of vinyl soar to levels not seen since the 1980s and this year, a host of releases are being issued to mark the 70th anniversary of the 12” 33 ⅓ ​vinyl LP format.

Vinyl Week offers music lovers alike an opportunity to access an abundance of special edition records.

The next instalment of exclusive colour vinyl exemplifies how the visual design of music’s best loved and most enduring format has aesthetically evolved enabling hmv customers to choose from a selection of stunning musical memorabilia. Records such as Def Leppard greatest hits album Vault, OMD, Stereophonics, T-Rex and the Mamma Mia soundtrack are all receiving a limited run of pressings.

However, a limited edition Sunshine on Leith by The Proclaimers will also be pressed.