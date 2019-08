Have your say

The sun was shining on the annual Berwickshire County Show at the weekend.

The annual event had a fantastic turnout as crowds and exhibitors came out in force.

Reserve Champion of Champions Shona Terras (Photo: Robert Smith)

Redpath Farms with Redpaths Nobleman won the Overall Show Champion, with the Reserve Overall Show Champion going to Shona Terras with Bellindene Boxer.

For the full results, visit Berwickshire County Show results

Champion of Champions and Interbreed Beef Limousin Bull "Redpaths Nobleman" from Redpath Farms (Photo: Robert Smith)