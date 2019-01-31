Summer Sessions in Edinburgh: Florence + the Machine and Primal Scream among Princes Street Gardens headline acts

THE Capital’s newest music festival returns for its second year in August with a stellar line up that includes Florence + the Machine and Primal Scream.

Seven massive acts will headline the Summer Sessions at Princes Street Gardens on separate dates between August 7-18.

Florence + the Machine, Primal Scream with Johnny Marr, CHVRCHES, James, The Courteneers and Madness will play gigs in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

Last year, Sir Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Bastille, Rag’N’Bone Man, Kasabian and the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson entertained sold-out crowds for the inaugural Summer Sessions, organised by DF Concerts.

Sir Tom opened the festival playing at the Ross Bandstand.

Rockers Primal Scream also top the bill. Picture: Getty Images

The Delilah singer handed over to Bastille with their special guests The Vaccines and Retro Video Club.

And then Rag’N’Bone Man, supported by Grace Carter and The LaFontaines, lit-up the gardens.

London-born singer Paloma Faith was next up, wowing fans with her own inimitable style – taking to the stage in a voluminous yellow fur cape and bright pink hair.

The following night, it was the turn of Leicester rockers Kasabian, playing their first Edinburgh gig for four years.

The tousled-haired four-piece behind mega-hits like Fire and Club Foot supported Oasis on their final tour at Murrayfield Stadium on a previous visit.

The Summer Sessions will also host top acts in Glasgow for the second year running.

The Foo Fighters will join the Cure, playing their first Scottish gig in 27 years, on stage in the city’s Bellahouston Park.

The big names in music will be joined by third headliner, The 1975 as well as supporting acts.

Geoff Ellis of DF Concerts said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Summer Sessions back to Princes Street Gardens. The inaugural festival in 2018 was very well received and saw some world-class acts play with the stunning backdrop of Edinburgh Castle in what is Scotland’s concert equivalent of the Hollywood Bowl.

“For 2019, we’re back with some of the strongest acts around at the moment for what will be an amazing evening. Edinburgh has such an incredible buzz about it in August with the International Festival and The Fringe and we can’t wait to be back for an unmissable run of shows in the heart of the Capital during this time.”

Cllr Donald Wilson, Convener of Culture and Communities said: “What a fantastic line-up for this year’s Summer Sessions. We look forward to welcoming music fans from near and far to celebrate music and the wider festivals offering in our beautiful West Princes Street Gardens. We know that performing against one of the world’s iconic skylines set against the Castle meant a lot to the artists and the audiences.

“Following feedback last year we have ensured that the promoters have addressed the sightlines into the Gardens whilst maintaining public safety. “

The full line-up, tickets and information can be found at https://www.smmrsessions.com/