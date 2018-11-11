Stuart Hogg to leave Glasgow Warriors at end of season

Stuart Hogg will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season after eight years at the club, it has been announced.

The 26-year-old full-back, who made 109 appearances for the club over nine seasons, admitted his decision took “a great deal of thought”.

Stuart Hogg will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season. Picture: SNS

In a statement on the Glasgow Warriors website, Hogg said he felt this was the right time to “gain new rugby experiences” and “push myself in different situations where I will be challenged and hopefully improve further.”

He added: “I’m proud of what I have achieved with Glasgow Warriors and Scotland so far and would like to thank the club and Scottish Rugby for all their support. They have supported me when I had made my decision to move on and I know they did all they could and I’m grateful for their support.

“We are still less than halfway through my final season at the Warriors and, as current Conference A leaders in the Guinness PRO14 and second in our Heineken Champions Cup pool, there’s a chance to do something special in my last season at the club. That’s the send-off I want to give the club and the fans.”

Glasgow Warriors Managing Director Nathan Bombrys said the club are “disappointed to lose an outstanding man.”

Dave Rennie, Glasgow Warriors head coach added: “This is a great opportunity for Hoggy and he has our full support. He is a top man, loved by all and will be missed.”

A number of fans took to Twitter after the news of Hogg’s departure was announced.

@Ram5y said: “All the best @StuartWHOGG_ here’s hoping we see you leaving the club in good style.”

@fatkinsdiet said: “Inevitable I guess - good luck.”

@fullglassgunner added: “No surprise this will be great for him as a player to kick on enhancing his warrior skills. Sure the club he goes to will be lucky. It will enable warriors to find the next Hoggy.”

@sonicox wrote: “Thank you for all the years at Glasgow - been awesome. All the best for your next adventures.”