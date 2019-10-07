Stretch of M90 motorway closed due to serious incident involving police car

Have your say

A stretch of the M90 northbound remains closed this morning due to a serious incident last night involving a police car.

The busy motorway is closed between Junction 4 Kelty and Junction 5.

The M90.

The road was closed at 10.20pm on Sunday night following a road traffic accident involving a marked police car.

No other vehicles were involved.

Ambulance and Fire and Rescue services attended the scene.

At about 11.30pm Fife police put out a warning to motorists to avoid the area.

"The M90 eastbound is currently closed between junctions 4 and 5 at Kelty due to a serious road traffic collision," it said.

“Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area where possible.”

Traffic Scotland reported this morning that the closure is still in place.

“We have been advised that following the earlier RTC, #M90 N/B has been closed again after Junction 4 to allow for crash investigation. Please use an alternative route and allow extra time for your journey,” the traffic body announced on Twitter.

There is a diversion in place.