Street in Edinburgh’s Leith area cordoned off after man dies

Police are probing the death of a man in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

The alarm was raised at around 1am on Friday, 10 August after a man was found unconscious in the street at West Montgomery Place.

Police are attentinding an incident in West Montgomery Place. Picture: EEN/Katrina Shedden

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Leith Walk Primary School and despsite best efforts from paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesman told the Edinburgh Evening News: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a man in the Leith area of the city.

A police cordon has been set up on West Montgomery Place. Picture: Sam Shedden

“Emergency services were contacted at around 1am on Friday 10th August after the male was found unconscious in the street at West Montgomery Place.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.”

