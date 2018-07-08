Street closed off after man ‘seriously injured’ in alleged stabbing

Police have swooped on an Edinburgh street after a man was found with “serious injuries”.
Images show several police vehicles and officers at the scene at Magdalene Drive, with the road cordoned off. Social media reports suggested a man had been stabbed.
Police reportedly told residents to go home and lock their doors.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At 6.25pm tonight, officers in Edinburgh have responded to an incident in the Magdalene Drive area where a man has been found with serious injuries.
“The incident remains ongoing and for operational reasons, we cannot confirm anything further.”