Street closed off after man ‘seriously injured’ in alleged stabbing

Police have swooped on an Edinburgh street after a man was found with “serious injuries”.

Images show several police vehicles and officers at the scene at Magdalene Drive, with the road cordoned off. Social media reports suggested a man had been stabbed.

Police were called to Magdalene Drive in Edinburgh, Picture: Kally Mcnaught

Police reportedly told residents to go home and lock their doors.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At 6.25pm tonight, officers in Edinburgh have responded to an incident in the Magdalene Drive area where a man has been found with serious injuries.

“The incident remains ongoing and for operational reasons, we cannot confirm anything further.”